Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.
Lemon Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
84% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
47% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.