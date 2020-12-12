About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Produced by Ethos Genetics, Lilac OG crosses their own Lilac Diesel Bx3 with the ever-popular Triangle Kush from Florida to bring out dense buds with oily trichomes that stick to your fingertips. Its terpenes put out floral and gas notes with accents of cherries, grapes, and lemons, making for a deliciously complex profile. As for the high, it’ll hit you over the head and put you into a haze of delightful sensations for hours to come.
Lilac OG effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
66% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.