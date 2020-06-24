About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Orange Kush, also known as "Orange OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Bud and OG Kush. The effects of this strain eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. Orange Kush is resistant to most pests and mold. It has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.
Orange Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
555 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.