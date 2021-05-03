About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
49% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.