Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
Pez is an indica-dominant strain bred from Afghani and Pakistani cannabis genetics. These sweet, frosty buds may offer relaxation and pain management without too much drowsiness, making it a great choice for daytime use.
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.