Pharmicated is proud to announce the release of our new PhD Pre-Packaged 5g Flower! These premium packs are filled with flavorful, aromatic flower that brings the heat. Each unit is bursting with terps and delivers a powerful nose that your patients are sure to notice. Each wholesale unit contains ten (10) individually packaged 5-gram flower bags, making it easy to stock, display, and sell. Whether you're looking for value, quality, or convenience — the PhD 5g delivers across the board. Your dispensary patients are going to love this new offering! Flower to the People! This attractively priced product is even more affordable when purchased in bulk! Reach out to your local Pharmicated Sales Representative today for pricing and availability.

