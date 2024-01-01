PhD Pre-Roll - 1G - Cereal Milk (Hybrid)

by Pharmicated
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistent high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products. If you have any other questions, please feel free to contact us.

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

Pharmicated
Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
