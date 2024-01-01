PhD Pre-Roll - 5 - 1G Box - Apple Sundae (Sativa)

by Pharmicated
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Pharmicated pre-rolls make a name for themselves. These pre-rolls are hand-packed with triple-screened material providing a high value to our dispensary partners. We strive to keep consistent quality medicine affordable for the patients who choose our products.

Apple Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Juice with Sundae Driver. The effects of Apple Sundae are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly and energetic. Apple Sundae has 22% THC. The dominant terpene is pinene, with a profile that emits a sour, fruity aroma and a taste akin to buttery apples. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Apple Sundae during episodes of chronic fatigue, depression, and eye pressure. The original breeder of Apple Sundae is Cannarado Genetics.

Pharmicated is a wholesale cannabis company that supplies dispensaries with quality products for their customers. The cannabis products and brands offered by Pharmicated have been vetted to meet the highest standard to be offered to our dispensary partners. Not to be mistaken as shelf fillers that sit for long periods of time, the Pharmicated products are in high demand because of the competitive price point and top-notch quality.

Quality, consistent products trusted by the cannabis connoisseur.

License(s)

  • US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
  • NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
  • OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
