PhD Premium Shake Ounce - Moondance
PharmicatedPre-rolls
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesAnxious
- Feelings:EnergeticCreativeUplifted
- Helps with:InflammationPainStress
Moondance effects are mostly energizing.
Moondance is a sativa-dominant strain that offers a CBD content as high as 11%. With an average THC level of just 4%, consumers will notice only minimal cerebral, euphoric sensations. Candied grape aromas turn to spicy pepper, fresh mint, and sharp pine flavors on the exhale. Stress, body aches, and painful inflammation wither away while the mind is left agile and clear, making this strain an excellent daytime choice for patients and those needing to stay active. Inheriting genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an unknown CBD-rich parent, Moondance is a variation of the better-known MediHaze sativa.
About this brand
Pharmicated
License(s)
- US: PAAA-4YDO-6CTM
- NM, US: CCD-2022-0616-001
- OK, US: PAAA-YPPM-C9FS
