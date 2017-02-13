About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Pure OG effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.