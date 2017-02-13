About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Pure OG effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.