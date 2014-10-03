Purple Cheese, also known as "Purple Cheese Auto," is an indica-dominant autoflowering hybrid marijuana strain that combines Purple #1, Blue Cheese, and Lowryder. Bred by Auto Seeds, Purple Cheese was designed to have a sweeter, less cheesy flavor than its Blue Cheese parent. It does, however, inherit a tight bud structure and a high CBD profile. With a palatable fruit aroma, Purple Cheese delivers powerful full-body effects best suited for night owls or patients treating pain. Colder climates will bring out this hybrid's purple hues, and for best results, growers should keep this autoflowering variety between 50-80 cm in height.