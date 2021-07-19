About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Purple Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.