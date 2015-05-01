About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Ray Charles is a potent indica strain named in honor of the cannabis-friendly blues musician and songwriter. This hard-hitter introduces itself with an earthy, skunky aroma that reveals itself strongest on the exhale. The full-body effects hit with intense sedation and lull you into rest and relaxation like the sweet voice of The Genius himself. For this reason, Ray Charles is best reserved for bedtime or late-night unwinding.
Ray Charles effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
72% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.