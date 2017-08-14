Riddle me this! Riddler OG, also known as “Power,” is a trichome-rich hybrid that blends the heady, uplifting euphoria of Sour Dubble with the mid-level Kush-driven body effects of Master Kush. These effects come together to form a well-balanced hybrid that is useful and enjoyable any time of the day. With bright hues and earthy undertones, Riddler OG caters to consumers looking for a middle-of-the-road body buzz with a happy, uplifted mental state that will induce laughter and an overall carefree sensation.