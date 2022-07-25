Pharmicated is proud to present this fine sifted, high quality shake from our PhD Flower line! This shake is ready to roll or put in your bowl, you can even bake with it! This shake is a pleasure to consume and will grab the attention of many medical patients in your dispensary.
Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbet combine in the hybrid weed strain Dream Cake. Dream Cake became available in 2022 from Foxy Cannabis in California. Noted breeder Seed Junky Genetics released a Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherbert strain without naming the cross.
