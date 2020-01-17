About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, outdoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our outdoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.