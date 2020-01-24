About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
About this strain
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
Snowball effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.