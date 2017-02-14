About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
Sour Joker effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
68% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
32% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.