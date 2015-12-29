About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
About this strain
Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.
Sweet Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Creative
46% of people report feeling creative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.