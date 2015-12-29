About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.
Sweet Diesel effects
61 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
47% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.