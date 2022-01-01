About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this fine sifted, high quality shake from our PhD Flower line! This shake is ready to roll or put in your bowl, you can even bake with it! This shake is a pleasure to consume and will grab the attention of many medical patients in your dispensary.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.