Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
Tangie Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that reeks of orange peel and rock candy. The strain’s overall sweetness permeates the flavor, leaving consumers with a subtle tartness on the exhale. Enjoy Tangie Dream throughout the day to elevate mood and stimulate the imagination. This strain can be motivating in smaller doses, but it has a tendency to insulate the consumer in an whimsical euphoria with continuous use.
Tangie Dream effects
Creative
71% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
28% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.