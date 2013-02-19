About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
About this strain
Thai-Tanic is a very compact sativa variety with that classic chocolate Thai smell and taste. The Skunk father dominates only in fast maturation, high yields, and general vigor. This strain from Dutch seed bank Flying Dutchmen is a heavy resin producer with an extremely potent and trippy cerebral high.
Thai-Tanic effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
46% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.