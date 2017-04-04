About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality shake from our PhD Flower line! This fine sifted shake is ready to roll or put in your bowl! You can even bake with it! This shake is a pleasure to consume and will grab the attention of many medical patients.
About this strain
The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.
The Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
22% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.