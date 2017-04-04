About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
The Cough is a sativa-dominant hybrid of the renowned Northern Lights #5 and Haze. This cross is named for its thick smoke that expands the lungs and often causes consumers to cough. The flavor and aroma is a mixture of earthy, hash notes and a hint of citrus. The Cough produces a happy mindset and a relaxed body making it a great strain to counter stress.
The Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.