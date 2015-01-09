About this product
Pharmicated pre-rolls are our flagship product and is widely lauded as the best quality at and above its price point throughout Oklahoma! In order to ensure the continuance of our reputation for providing consistently high-quality joints, we hand-pack triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls providing high value to our dispensary partners and consistent quality medicine to the patients who choose our products.
Tiger’s Milk, also known as "Tiger Milk," by Bodhi Seeds is a powerful indica-dominant marijuana strain that descends from Bubba Kush and Appalachia. Initially, Tiger’s Milk hits with intense cerebral euphoria, an experience described by its breeders as being borderline psychedelic. Tapering down to restful relaxation over time, this indica is commonly looked to for its pain-relieving and sleepy qualities. Its aroma is a complex mix of earthy notes, led by hints of sweet honey and hashy spice.
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.