About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
Triangle Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.