About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Truffle Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Muscle spasms
12% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.