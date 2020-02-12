About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
About this strain
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
32% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.