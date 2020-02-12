About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this high quality, indoor grown flower from the PhD Flower line! This flower has been grown with care at our indoor facility in Eastern Oklahoma by our talented grow team and is an absolute PLEASURE to consume!
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
17% | medium-high
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.