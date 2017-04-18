Willie Nelson is a mostly sativa cannabis strain that is lauded for its euphoric, creative effects. The plants are sativa in their growing characteristics and should flower between 10 and 14 weeks. Flowers will be large but somewhat dense. Winner of the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup in the sativa category, Willie Nelson has a fan base to rival its namesake’s. Consumers love that this strain leaves them clear-headed, allowing them to perform artistic or social activities.