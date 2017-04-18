About this product
Every Pharmicated pre-roll delivers a high that will satisfy even the most discerning cannabis user. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Willie Nelson is a mostly sativa cannabis strain that is lauded for its euphoric, creative effects. The plants are sativa in their growing characteristics and should flower between 10 and 14 weeks. Flowers will be large but somewhat dense. Winner of the 2005 High Times Cannabis Cup in the sativa category, Willie Nelson has a fan base to rival its namesake’s. Consumers love that this strain leaves them clear-headed, allowing them to perform artistic or social activities.
Willie Nelson effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
56% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.