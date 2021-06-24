About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Atomic Apple is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Mints with Apple Fritter. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Atomic Apple - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.