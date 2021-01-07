About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
1 Unit = (5) 1g pre-rolls
About this strain
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.