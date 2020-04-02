About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.
Grape Cake effects
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.