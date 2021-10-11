About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Lemon Pepper effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
33% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.