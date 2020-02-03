About this product
Purple Tangie brand is Pharmicated's premier line of pre-rolls. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
A collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam, Smarties is a cross of GSC and Blue City Diesel. Much like the candy, Smarties offers a delicious terpene profile that’s sweet, fruity, and tart. Consumers can expect a great anytime strain that will leave you with a grin without leaving your head in the clouds.
Smarties effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.