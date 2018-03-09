About this product
Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
About this strain
Bubbleberry is a treat for all cannabis consumers. Combining the sweet, floral taste and aroma of Bubble Gum with the all-star fruity skunkiness of Blueberry, this strain has depth while remaining immensely palatable. Enjoy this strain anytime, day or night, but understand that this strain’s pungent aroma will turn heads from far away.
Bubbleberry effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.