Pharmicated is proud to present this single source propagation concentrate to the Oklahoma market. Our concentrates are crafted by technicians from flower that we cultivate and harvest right here at our grows.
Peach Ringz effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
8% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.