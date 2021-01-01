STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.



We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



Total THC: Apple Fritter : 28.56%/ Oreoz : 29.57% / Wedding Cake : 29.85%



Cannabinoids: Apple Fritter : 31.44% /Oreoz : 35.28% / Wedding Cake : 35.02%



Total Terps: Apple Fritter : 1.14% / Oreoz : 1.07% / Wedding Cake : 1.81%