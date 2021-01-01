About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: HAPPY HOUR:27.57 %/ HOOD CANDYZ :27.59 %
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: HAPPY HOUR:27.57 %/ HOOD CANDYZ :27.59 %
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.