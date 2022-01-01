About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: King Louis XIII: 22.04% /Sundae Driver: 23.92% / Deep Space: 20.32%
Cannabinoids: King Louis XIII: 25.73% / Sundae Driver: 27.79% / Deep Space: 23.79%
Total Terps: King Louis XIII: 2.52% / Sundae Driver: 2.56% / Deep Space: 1.96%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.