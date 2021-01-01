About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Milk Monkey: 24.36% / Pure OG: 23.81% / Mr. Nice Guy: 23.91
Cannabinoids: Milk Monkey: 28.49% / Pure OG: 27.85% / Mr. Nice Guy: 27.97%
Total Terps: Milk Monkey: 1.89% / Pure OG: 27.85% / Mr. Nice Guy: 1.92%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.