About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Rain Maker: 19.05% / Peanut Butter Breath: 19.38% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% THC
Cannabinoids: Rain Maker: 22.45% / Peanut Butter Breath: 22.84% / Mendo Breath: 23.51%
Total Terps: Rain Maker: 0.91% / Peanut Butter Breath: 1.07% / Mendo Breath: 1.02%
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Rain Maker: 19.05% / Peanut Butter Breath: 19.38% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% THC
Cannabinoids: Rain Maker: 22.45% / Peanut Butter Breath: 22.84% / Mendo Breath: 23.51%
Total Terps: Rain Maker: 0.91% / Peanut Butter Breath: 1.07% / Mendo Breath: 1.02%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.