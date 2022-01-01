STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.



We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



Total THC: Rain Maker: 19.05% / Peanut Butter Breath: 19.38% / Mendo Breath: 19.95% THC



Cannabinoids: Rain Maker: 22.45% / Peanut Butter Breath: 22.84% / Mendo Breath: 23.51%



Total Terps: Rain Maker: 0.91% / Peanut Butter Breath: 1.07% / Mendo Breath: 1.02%