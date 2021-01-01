About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Sunset Sherbet: 29.57% / Master Jedi: 27.58% / GMO: 23.76%
Cannabinoids: Sunset Sherbet: 34.37% / Master Jedi: 32.30% / GMO: 27.63%
Total Terps: Sunset Sherbet: 3.38% / Master Jedi: 1.68% / GMO: 2.51%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.