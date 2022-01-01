About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.
Total THC: Tahoe Cream : 20.89%/ Gelato : 18.42% / Apple Jack : 30.87%
Cannabinoids: Tahoe Cream : 24.39% /Gelato : 21.50% / Apple Jack : 36.26%
Total Terps: Tahoe Cream : 1.88% / Gelato : 2.08% / Apple Jack : 2.31%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.