STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with two different strains for an out of this world experience.



We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll.



Total THC: Tahoe Cream : 20.89%/ Gelato : 18.42% / Apple Jack : 30.87%



Cannabinoids: Tahoe Cream : 24.39% /Gelato : 21.50% / Apple Jack : 36.26%



Total Terps: Tahoe Cream : 1.88% / Gelato : 2.08% / Apple Jack : 2.31%