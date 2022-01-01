About this product
STACK brand is another of Pharmicated's premier line of pre-roll. Where each pre-roll is packed with three different strains for an out of this world experience.
We ensure the success and consistency of our joints with a triple material screening process and hand packing each and every pre-roll
Total THC: Vanilla Bean: 19.37% / Blue Tits: 23.70% / Banana Candy: 19.34%
Cannabinoids: Vanilla Bean: 23.10% / Blue Tits: 27.75% / Banana Candy: 23.95%
Total Terps: Vanilla Bean: 2.14% / Blue Tits: 1.25% / Banana Candy: 1.64%
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.