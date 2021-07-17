About this product
The On The Low brand is in a class by itself in the pre-roll market. We ensure the quality and consistency of our joints by hand-packing triple-screened material into all our pre-rolls.
About this strain
Wedding Mints no. 11 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Mints no. 11 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Wedding Mints #11 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Pharmicated
Pharmicated distributes award winning cannabis products to licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Oklahoma.