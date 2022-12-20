About this product
A sativa made for energy.
An energizing strain to help empower your body and brain. Limonene, the dominant, tangy terpene in this flower, promises mood-elevating effects and enhanced focus, making this the perfect strain for moments that require full body presence. High Frequency supports physical activity and mental clarity.
Strain: Mint Cake
Aroma & Flavor: Mint, Papaya, Cayenne Pepper
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
Total Cannabinoids: 38-40%
THC: 30-32%
About this brand
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC
CCL19-0000751