All of our PHASES pre-rolls are ground fresh & expertly rolled in 100% organic hemp paper using indoor, whole flower. Our pre-rolls are also hand-closed and quality inspected to guarantee a smooth, consistent smoke and experience.



A sativa made for energy.



An energizing strain to help empower your body and brain. Limonene, the dominant, tangy terpene in this flower, promises mood-elevating effects and enhanced focus, making this the perfect strain for moments that require full body presence. High Frequency supports physical activity and mental clarity.



Strain: Mint Cake

Aroma & Flavor: Mint, Papaya, Cayenne Pepper

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

Total Cannabinoids: 38-40%

THC: 30-32%